Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 44,627 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,627 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69.

