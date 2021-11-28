Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,674 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.85 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.