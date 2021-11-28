Private Advisor Group LLC Has $223.30 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,412.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3,408.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.