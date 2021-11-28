Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

