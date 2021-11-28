Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,068 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 282,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 193.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $485,000.

Shares of JPIB opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

