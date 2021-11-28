Propy Reaches Market Cap of $127.72 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $127.72 million and $125,898.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00236194 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official website is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

