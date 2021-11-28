Prosper (PROS) Price Hits $1.74 on Major Exchanges

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00056558 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003561 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009216 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

