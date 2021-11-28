Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.