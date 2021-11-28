Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.