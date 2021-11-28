Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Provention Bio worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

