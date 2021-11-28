Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after acquiring an additional 438,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

