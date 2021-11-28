Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,126 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $32.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

