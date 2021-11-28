PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE opened at $0.32 on Friday. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

