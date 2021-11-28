PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £892.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 349.36. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 251.25 ($3.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

