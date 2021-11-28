Qubitica (QBIT) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00372594 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00014339 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001304 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.88 or 0.01243884 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.