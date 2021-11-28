Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $401.23 Million

Brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $401.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.70 million and the highest is $524.62 million. Quidel reported sales of $809.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $904.17 million, with estimates ranging from $674.10 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of QDEL traded up $13.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.81. 765,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,888. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.05.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 2,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

