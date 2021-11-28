Rally Market Capitalization Tops $970.41 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $970.41 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.84 or 0.07443259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,927.10 or 0.99778548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,969,753,448 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

