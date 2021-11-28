Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

RL stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,869. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $85.14 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

