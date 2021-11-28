Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post sales of $58.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.60 million and the lowest is $52.55 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $186.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $193.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $227.08 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $260.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

