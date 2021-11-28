RealFevr (FEVR) Trading 27.4% Higher This Week

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $283,087.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RealFevr has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00072975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00097465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.55 or 0.07470337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.84 or 1.00181071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

