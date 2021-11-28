RedFOX Labs Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.23 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 39% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $361.73 million and approximately $21.23 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.30 or 0.00424162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00188901 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00098481 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001038 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

