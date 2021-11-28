Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299,667 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.00 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

