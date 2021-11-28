Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 78,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

