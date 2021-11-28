Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,249 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.06. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

