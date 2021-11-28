Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 78,091 Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,091 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.35 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

