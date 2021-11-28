ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.90

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.90 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 94.35 ($1.23). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 134,876 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.31.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 43,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,450 ($64,606.74).

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.