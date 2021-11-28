Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 725 ($9.47).

Shares of RNWH opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 792.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 735.80. The stock has a market cap of £617.65 million and a PE ratio of 26.08. Renew has a 12 month low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

