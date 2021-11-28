Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 211.2% from the October 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
REPYY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 102,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,057. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. Repsol has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $13.99.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
