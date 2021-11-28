Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 211.2% from the October 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

REPYY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 102,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,057. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. Repsol has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REPYY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

