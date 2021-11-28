Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Resources Connection worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 419.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 32.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

RGP opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $581.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.