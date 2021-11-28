Reviewing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 20.83% 14.25% 1.20% Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.97 $42.04 million $1.87 18.80 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.81 $3.25 million $1.01 11.09

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank. Pacific Valley Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

