Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.11

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1691674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

