Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.11

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 1691674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
