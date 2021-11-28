Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 79 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 170.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 123,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 11,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $10,829,440. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $590.72 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $363.00 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.26. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

