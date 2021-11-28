Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 148,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

