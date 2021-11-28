Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Ternium by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ternium by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ternium by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after acquiring an additional 193,069 shares during the period. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

