Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $935,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,576.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,477.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,443.33.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

