Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $607.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.68 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $635.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.