Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSGUF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of RSGUF opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

