Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

RSI stock opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.66. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

