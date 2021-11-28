Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROCR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,896,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCR opened at $9.94 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

