Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 96.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

A number of analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

