Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.41 Million Holdings in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 640.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $247.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.34.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

