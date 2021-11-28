Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.43 Million Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Romeo Power worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Romeo Power by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 376,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Romeo Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 102,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Romeo Power by 9,121.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RMO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $38.90.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.