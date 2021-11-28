Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 202,048 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 718,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

