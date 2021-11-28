Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.53 Million Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 36.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $42.81 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $866.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.