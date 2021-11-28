Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the period.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $57.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.