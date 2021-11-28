Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $842.17 million, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

