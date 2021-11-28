Royal Bank of Canada Sells 31,340 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of German American Bancorp worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

