Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,167.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,066.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,349 ($17.62).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

