Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.50

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 88397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

