salesforce.com (CRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRM stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.18 and its 200 day moving average is $260.26. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

