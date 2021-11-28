Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 29,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.